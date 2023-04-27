Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) is excited to announce that its advanced, industry-leading folding soft tonneau covers for light-duty trucks are anticipated to be available in the next 4 weeks in a wide range of sizes and configurations to serve pickup trucks from nine automotive manufacturers: Chevrolet, Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota through Worksport’s ecommerce platform on www.worksport.com.



“When we say there is a Worksport cover for nearly every light truck, we mean it,” said Worksport CEO, Steven Rossi. “This announcement of configurations for nine of the most widely sold pickups is another major achievement in the Company’s year of milestones and reflects an incredible amount of dedicated work from the production staff. It is expected to be a significant opportunity for Worksport to reach a broad range of buyers with an essential product in a large and expanding automotive growth market.”

For GMC, Worksport provides 14 covers for Chevrolet Silverado trucks and 4 covers for Chevrolet Colorado trucks. For the Stellantis brands, Worksport provides 2 covers for Jeep Gladiator trucks, 2 covers for Dodge Dakota trucks, and 10 covers for RAM trucks. Worksport’s Ford lineup includes 21 configurations for the F-150 model—North America’s best-selling light truck—along with the Super Duty, Ranger, and Maverick models.

For the Asia-based global automotive giants, Worksport has developed 11 distinct configurations for the Nissan Frontier and Titan brands, 14 units for the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma lines, 2 for the Honda Ridgeline series, and a distinctive cover for the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

“As the Company moves toward its long-anticipated goal of revenue growth, the impressive breadth of our line of patented and proprietary folding truck covers is expected to be another example of a promise fulfilled,” said Rossi. “We said we hoped to serve many of the best-selling light trucks, and we have created a broad range of models for them. Light truck owners can be confident that whatever the size of their truck bed or brand they drive, there is a Worksport product to protect and cover their truck beds.”

Worksport said it expects to announce new product developments for other brands and will keep investors updated as soon as that information is available.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: supply chain delays, acceptance of our products by consumers, delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products, competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.