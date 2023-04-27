BATON ROUGE, La., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care, will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on May 3, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 4, 2023.



To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (888) 437-3179 (toll-free) or (862) 298-0702 (toll). A replay of the call will be available through June 4, 2023, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and entering access ID 13737736.

To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentations, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 18,000 employees, in 522 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .