EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and OAKLAND, Calif, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics, the global active lifestyle brand, YITTY, the shapewear brand created and co-founded by four-time Grammy Award-winning Artist turned fashion entrepreneur, Lizzo, and thredUP ( TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced the expansion of Fabletics’ resale program that now allows customers to shop secondhand Fabletics and YITTY products directly from its website. This is an expansion of its current program with thredUP that launched in July 2021, which allows customers to resell gently worn items for Fabletics shopping credit. The resale program is powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which enables the world’s leading fashion brands and retailers to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. Fabletics and YITTY are two of more than 40 other brands offering resale programs through RaaS, including J.Crew, Tommy Hilfiger, and Madewell.



“We are excited to extend our partnership with thredUP and give a second life to Fabletics and YITTY products,” said Adam Goldenberg, CEO, Fabletics, Inc. “Resale is important to our business model and directly benefits our community, ongoing sustainability goals and the environment.”

Through the resale program, customers can now purchase secondhand Fabletics and YITTY apparel and accessories directly on its website at fabletics.thredup.com. Customers can also continue to earn Fabletics and YITTY shopping credit for sending in gently worn items through the program. To participate in Clean Out, customers can generate a prepaid shipping label from fabletics.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with apparel, shoes, and accessories from any brand in their closet, and ship it to thredUP for free. For items that sell on thredUP, customers receive Fabletics and YITTY credit that can be used both online and in-store. In addition, customers that sell secondhand items on thredUP can continue to turn earned thredUP credit into Fabletics and YITTY credit, with a value that is 15% higher than the cash payment option.

“One of the key ways we partner with brands through RaaS is helping them test, learn, and iterate so they can figure out what an effective resale program means for their customer,” said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. “Fabletics is an excellent example of a brand which started with a Clean Out program that resonated well with customers. Now, they are expanding their program allowing customers to both trade in and purchase secondhand clothing directly. We're proud to help Fabletics grow their program as they double down on resale.”

For more information, please visit fabletics.thredup.com. To learn more about thredUP's RaaS, visit raas.thredup.com.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013, Fabletics brings the fashion-house approach into the activewear space by fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life. The brand’s spirit of inclusivity guides its foundational belief that everyone and everybody deserves to look and feel their best. New women’s styles drop every week in sizes XXS-4X and men’s styles drop every month in sizes XS-XXL. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, most of Europe and at the brand’s 90 state-of-the-art retail stores. To experience the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more, visit fabletics.com. Fabletics is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About YITTY

YITTY was created and co-founded by four-time Grammy Award-winning Artist turned fashion entrepreneur, Lizzo. Named after her childhood moniker, YITTY is a shapewear brand set to revolutionize the industry. Designed for all body types from size 6X to XS and based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear, YITTY creates a space for women to celebrate their curves, accentuate their beauty and be unapologetically themselves, no matter their shape or size. YITTY is a sister brand to Fabletics, the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world, and is available at YITTY.com.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 137 million unique secondhand items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Contacts

Fabletics

Meghan Chisholm

[email protected]

thredUP

Kayla Wilkinson

[email protected]