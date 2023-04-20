Altair Launches Future Says Podcast

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., April 20, 2023

Podcast features leading experts discussing the convergence of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and more

TROY, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) has launched the Future Says podcast, which is now available on all leading podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music/Audible, and Podcast Addict. The podcast showcases the latest and greatest innovations within AI, HPC, data analytics, and more.

Altair_Future_Says_podcast.jpg

Future Says features renowned guests from some of the world's most prominent organizations, such as Google, Ford, King, Michelin, the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS), Capgemini, Johnson & Johnson, and more. In each episode, guests dive into the latest aspects of the digital transformation that's changing the way we live and work.

Episodes from season one are now available and episodes from seasons two and three will be released weekly. In addition to podcast platforms, audiences can also watch all Future Says interviews and get updates on upcoming seasons and episodes via the Future Says webpage and Altair's YouTube channel. Later this year, Altair will publish the brand-new season four of Future Says, which will shine a spotlight on the automotive industry specifically.

To learn more about Future Says, visit https://altair.com/future-says or click here to view all Future Says episodes on YouTube. Click the links below to listen and subscribe to the Future Says podcast on the following podcast platforms:

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]

[email protected]



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


[email protected]


Altair_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DC75171&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altair-launches-future-says-podcast-301802181.html

SOURCE Altair

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC75171&Transmission_Id=202304200700PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC75171&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.