HAMPTON, N.H., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The Company will discuss its first quarter financial results on a conference call scheduled at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (844) 200-6205 or (929) 526-1599, conference number 651423.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and remain available for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

