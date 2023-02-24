VERSABANK ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS 2023 MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, ON, April 20, 2023

LONDON, ON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") reports the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario on April 19, 2023.

VersaBank_VERSABANK_ANNOUNCES_THE_RESULTS_OF_ITS_2023_MEETING_OF.jpg

Each of the director nominees listed in VersaBank's Management Information Circular dated February 24, 2023, were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote are as follows, with percentages rounded to two decimal places:

Director


Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Cast

Cast

Robbert-Jan Brabander

In Favour:

8,998,130

98.34 %

Withheld:

152,212

1.66 %

David A. Bratton

In Favour:

8,973,818

98.07 %

Withheld:

176,524

1.93 %

Gabrielle Bochynek

In Favour:

8,877,464

97.02 %


Withheld:

272,878

2.98 %

The Honourable Thomas A. Hockin

In Favour:

8,976,480

98.10 %

Withheld:

173,862

1.90 %

Peter M. Irwin

In Favour:

9,005,350

98.42 %


Withheld:

144,992

1.58 %

Richard Jankura

In Favour

8,983,668

98.18 %


Withheld:

166,674

1.82 %

Arthur Linton

In Favour:

9,003,150

98.39 %

Withheld:

147,192

1.61 %

Susan T. McGovern

In Favour:

9,004,432

98.41 %

Withheld:

1,45,910

1.59 %

Paul G. Oliver

In Favour:

9,005,479

98.42 %

Withheld:

144,863

1.58 %

David R. Taylor

In Favour:

9,005,631

98.42 %

Withheld:

144,711

1.58 %

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Bank.

VersaBank's Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

ABOUT VERSABANK

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered (federally regulated) bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model in 1993 using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC-based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and on Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK. Its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VBNK.PR.A.

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=TO75700&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versabank-announces-the-results-of-its-2023-meeting-of-shareholders-301802523.html

SOURCE VersaBank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO75700&Transmission_Id=202304200730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO75700&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.