SHANGHAI, China, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”) ( HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 20, 2023. The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on Hesai Group's investor relations website at https://investor.hesaitech.com.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected] or Investor Relations Department at Hesai Group, 9th Floor, Building L2-B, 1588 Zhuguang Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai 201702, People’s Republic of China.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company’s LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. The Company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates LiDAR designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries as of December 31, 2022.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Hesai Group

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States: