NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including MARKET.live, its livestream social shopping platform, today announced that it was ranked #1 for the third-year in a row by Social Selling News, the industry leading publication for direct selling. In the April 2023 edition of Social Selling News’ The Ranks list for companies that provide apps for direct selling, VERB led the list with 153 direct sales clients, greater than the next 2 competitors combined, confirming its dominant position in the direct selling industry.



Social Selling News is the direct selling industry's go-to source for news and actionable insights, and delivers direct selling channel professionals the latest in trends and developments in the world of direct selling. Each month, it issues a list called The Ranks that highlights companies, people or trends important to the direct selling channel.

VERB’s SaaS platform for the direct sales industry is comprised of a suite of interactive video-based sales enablement business software products marketed on a subscription basis. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the Company’s base SaaS product is verbCRM, a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application, to which clients can add a choice of enhanced, fully integrated application modules that include verbLEARN, a gamified Learning Management System application; verbLIVE, a Live Stream interactive eCommerce application; and verbPULSE, a business/augmented intelligence notification and sales coach application.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as #1 yet again by one the leading trade publications for the direct selling industry,” said Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “Credit belongs entirely to my team of professionals at VERB with whom I am privileged to work. We’re on top because our sales enablement platform really does what we say it does, it just works, and more importantly, it provides measurable, quantifiable results – both in terms of new sales, as well as the all-important retention. With the current release of some of our most compelling products for the direct selling industry, and judging from recent client wins and their reactions to our new verbPULSE features, we believe 2023 could be our biggest year ever in the direct sales space.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. VERB is the leading provider of sales enablement software to the direct selling industry. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS platform, based on its proprietary interactive video technology, is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. With approximately 75 full time employees, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's success in identifying illegal trading activity in its stock and its efforts to address and eliminate such activity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

