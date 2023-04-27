BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company ( NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Lukach, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with first quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



To access the conference call live, please click on the registration link here to receive your personal dial-in and passcode. While not required, it is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start time.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of over 450 restaurants and 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

