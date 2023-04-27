MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company, plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 27, 2023. At 10:00 a.m. ET that day, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mike McLamb, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.marinemax.com. The online replay will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the website for one year.

The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8562 (International).

About MarineMax

As the world’s largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have more than 125 locations worldwide, including 78 dealerships and 57 marinas. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world’s premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth’s surface. We’re focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005788/en/