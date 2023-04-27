Evernest Chooses AppFolio to Support Continued Growth

Fast-growing property management companies view AppFolio as the software solution of choice to accelerate expansion efforts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (

APPF, Financial), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, announced the extension of its contract with Evernest, a national, full-service real estate and property management firm. Evernest leverages AppFolio Property Manager, which offers custom-built solutions for complex businesses managing thousands of units, as AppFolio continues to expand its roster of high-growth customers.

With a vigorous rate of acquisitions and a goal of reaching 250,000 units by 2029, Evernest chose to renew its multi-year agreement early, seeing AppFolio as the right partner to support its organic expansion and acquisition strategy.

“Listening to customers keeps us closer to their needs, which include having the right technology partner to support their future growth plans,” said Katelyn Graumann, Vice President of Customer Success and Growth at AppFolio. “We’re delighted to have deepened our relationship with Evernest, and are committed to finding new and creative ways to help property managers of all sizes thrive and better serve their customers.”

Evernest, which is one of the nation’s largest single-family and small multifamily investment brokers and property management providers, operates in 29 real estate markets across the country. The firm manages more than 15,000 homes for over 5,500 owners, brokers more than 1,000 investment deals annually, and has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies six times in the last seven years.

“As we acquire a handful of businesses each month, our portfolio is scaling fast, and AppFolio’s technology has helped us accelerate this further. Their team has been incredibly responsive to our needs and dedicated to going the extra mile to unlock new technological efficiencies and growth opportunities for us,” said Matthew Whitaker, CEO at Evernest. “We’re thrilled to be working closely with AppFolio to achieve our customer goals in 2023 and beyond.”

AppFolio has made significant technological investments in recent years to better support the evolving needs of larger property managers. This includes last year’s launch of AppFolio Stack, an integrated marketplace for proptech point solutions that boost productivity, simplify workflows and improve resident experiences. AppFolio has released a number of innovative features and platform enhancements to significantly improve the experience of those managing more complex portfolios, such as Report Builder and Bank Feed, as well as accelerating report building and enhanced data analysis capabilities to facilitate faster access to insights.

For more information on AppFolio’s property management solutions, visit www.appfolio.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

About Evernest
Based in Birmingham, Ala., Evernest operates in more than 25 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multifamily investment brokers and property management providers. The firm manages more than 15,000 homes for over 4,500 owners, brokers more than 1,000 investment deals annually and has made the Inc. 5000 list six of the last seven years. Learn more about Evernest at Evernest.co.

