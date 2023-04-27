INDIANAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Indianapolis, IN. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades in Indianapolis include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses. Specifics on the upgrades include:



99% of people in the Indianapolis area are now covered with 5G Ultra Wideband service, experiencing the speed and security of 5G Ultra Wideband service. In the past several months, Verizon engineers expanded coverage and capacity throughout the 465 loop and even outside of the loop with new cell sites covering the speedway, downtown including the University of Indianapolis, the popular Fishers area in the northeast of Indianapolis along I-69 covering commercial and residential areas, as well as residential areas including Carmel, Noblesville, Zionsville and Greenwood. This increased 5G Ultra Wideband coverage is helping to manage the exponential increase in data usage Verizon is seeing from customers in those areas.

Engineers have also improved in-building coverage in several stadiums, arenas and key buildings throughout Indianapolis including the IMS Speedway, Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge, the Indiana Convention Center, and the Klipsch Music Center. Engineers also modified existing cell sites around the Indiana State Fairgrounds to improve capacity and coverage for events taking place there. These solutions use a combination of Verizon’s C-band spectrum for great coverage and Millimeter Wave (mmWave) spectrum, its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity.

Indianapolis’ exceptional 5G coverage uses a combination of mmWave spectrum and Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum . Verizon engineers are using 60 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Indianapolis will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband, almost tripling what’s currently available. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

. Verizon engineers are using 60 MHz of C-band spectrum to deliver 5G service to customers. By the end of the year, customers in Indianapolis will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband, almost tripling what’s currently available. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services. Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Indianapolis. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Indianapolis area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting our customer’s connectivity needs, no matter where they are. Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses in Indianapolis with our secure, reliable, best-in-class 5G Ultra Wideband technology,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon.

With these and other technology advancements on Verizon’s network, customers are able to use more data in more ways. This multi-service network powers:

Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices that do very little networking and stay in place,

smartphones with infinite opportunities to use data in a highly mobile environment,

home and business internet which provides connectivity via the wireless network for homes, offices and retail environments, and

complex solutions like Augmented Reality or enterprise real-time video and data analysis that require massive computing capabilities.

As 5G technology advances and is even more widely adopted by consumers the variety of solutions that will use Verizon’s network will continue to evolve as well.

Indianapolis, IN customers have the best experience on Verizon’s network

The recent network upgrades have led to customers having the best experience on the Verizon network in Indianapolis, IN, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Indianapolis, Verizon ranks highest for overall network performance, and in fact is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in data, texts and calls. Today’s results show great speeds for Verizon customers in Indianapolis with Verizon’s peak download speeds of up to 344 Mbps and median upload speeds increasing more than 23% since last year* in the market.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Indianapolis, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Indianapolis area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Indianapolis area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees) for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Indianapolis RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services, which are available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.