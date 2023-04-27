PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) will announce results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The release will be available online at pfsi.pennymac.com.

The Company’s executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website concurrently with the news release.

Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the slide presentation should contact the Company’s Investor Relations department at (818) 224-7028.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 4,000 people across the country. In 2022, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $109 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the third largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of December 31, 2022, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $552 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top five mortgage servicer in the nation. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at pfsi.pennymac.com.

