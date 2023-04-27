VEON's Beeline Kyrgyzstan Achieves International Cybersecurity Certification

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image


Kyrgyzstan Operator obtains ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification from British Standards Institute underscoring commitment to high standards in information security

Amsterdam, 20 April 2023: VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that Beeline Kyrgyzstan, its operating company in Kyrgyzstan, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, a global standard of compliance for information security management systems.

Beeline Kyrgyzstan successfully passed the security audit performed by the British Standards Institute (BSI), the national standards institute of the United Kingdom, after rigorous testing, analysis and evaluation of its information security management systems.

“Like all VEON Group companies, Beeline Kyrgyzstan is committed to providing reliable and secure online services to our breadth of corporate and individual clients,” stated Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “As we continue to serve our customers with the products that enable local value generation, we never lose our focus on information and cybersecurity, constantly improving our processes and capabilities. This certification is further proof of this focus in Kyrgyzstan.”

"This is a significant achievement that reflects our unwavering dedication in protecting data assets, and in improving our information security processes and applications – which, in turn, enables our commitment to the highest level of security for the data of our B2B clients, individual customers and employees” said Andrey Pyatakhin, CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan. “Getting this certification confirms the high standards we set for ourselves as an organisation.”

The digitalization of VEON’s markets and the continued roll-out of VEON’s digital operator strategy comes with an increasing necessity for protecting commercial and personal data. Beeline Kyrgyzstan obtaining this international certification of information management systems underscores VEON’s track record of increasing its security standards and improving its procedures, practices and capabilities in data management.

About VEON
VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer
This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the partnership described above. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the certification referred to above will be maintained.

Contact information

Anna Ivanova-Galitsina
[email protected]

Julian Tanner
[email protected]


ti?nf=MTAwMDgwNTEwOCM0MDE1MjkyMTcjMjAwMzU0OA==
VEON-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.