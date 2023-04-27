An effective mix of digital offerings and a caring team of highly skilled banking professionals has become the formula for customer satisfaction at U.S. Bank in California. For three consecutive years U.S. Bank has received the highest score in California in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers’ contentment with their primary bank.

The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, now in its 18th year, measures satisfaction across seven factors: trust; people; account offerings; allowing customers to bank how and when they want; saving time and money; digital channels; and resolving problems or complaints. The study is based on responses from retail banking customers of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences.

“Customer satisfaction starts with the overall engagement of our team. We work hard to build a well-rounded culture of caring in our branches in California. Our teams are focused on proactively reaching out to our clients, to understand their financial needs, goals, and ambitions,” said Carl Jordan, executive vice president, branch and small business banking for California, who has been at the helm of statewide branch banking for the company since 2021, when U.S. Bank first earned the top customer satisfaction ranking in the state. “This is an exciting time, as Union Bank customers join U.S. Bank, and we are looking forward to bringing our purpose-powered ethos and skilled effort to even more customers in California. As the bank’s combined clients now have fee-free access to about 1,200 total U.S. Bank in-branch ATMs at approximately 600 branches.”

With the MUFG Union Bank acquisition, U.S. Bank will gain more than 1 million loyal consumer customers and about 190,000 small business customers on the West Coast in addition to significant loans and deposits. The combination will improve U.S. Bank’s deposit position in California from 10th to 5th.

“U.S. Bank is a purpose-driven company, we are here to use our hearts and minds to power human potential. We do this for our teams, our customers, and in our communities,” said Tim Welsh, U.S. Bank vice chairman of consumer and business banking. “Our innovative video banking options, and award-winning mobile app* in English and Spanish, are tools that have revolutionized the way we are able to take care of our customers. Our ‘digital plus people’ strategy means using modern technology along with old-fashioned compassionate customer service.”

“We know that retail banking satisfaction is no longer predominately about being fast. Our commitment to ‘supporting customer during challenging times,’ means customers are expecting a personalized mix of knowledgeable advice, thoughtful problem resolution, and guidance on how to meet their financial goals,” said Sekou Kaalund, U.S. Bank head of small business and branch banking. “It’s rewarding to know that our customers are as satisfied with their connections with us, as we are to be of service to them.”

