NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. ( STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, has released its annual Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) reports.

“We are proud to share our 2022 ESG, TCFD and DEI reports, affirming our commitment to transparent reporting on our performance and fostering open communication with our clients, employees and shareholders,” said Suzanne Tavill, Partner and Global Head of Responsible Investment at StepStone. “This year’s reports highlight what we’ve accomplished over the past year and describe the initiatives and strategies that will help us continue to incorporate ESG considerations in our investment activities, firm management and continued engagement across private markets.”

Highlights of the reports include:

  • Climate Change: StepStone recognizes the importance and complexity of climate change considerations and has aligned with the TCFD’s framework. The firm has reiterated its commitment to reducing operational emissions and remaining carbon neutral.
  • Human Capital: StepStone made further investments in talent management and retention, launching a professional development framework to prepare employees with managerial responsibilities.
  • Responsible Investment: StepStone adopted a stewardship policy, reflecting its focus on engagement and advocacy to drive economic value while contributing to a more sustainable economy. Several case studies demonstrate how the firm has turned these goals into real-world results.

“As ESG adoption grows, we see a lot of potential in leveraging our position within private markets to offer advice, guidance and resources to promote best practices,” said Scott Hart, Partner and CEO at StepStone. “Not only has accounting for ESG factors helped us to better serve our clients, it has also helped us build a more resilient firm, purpose-built for the long-term.”

StepStone’s 2022 ESG report, TCFD report and DEI report are available on its shareholder relations website.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. ( STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of December 31, 2022, StepStone was responsible for approximately $602 billion of total capital, including $134 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
[email protected]
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
[email protected]
1-203-682-8268

