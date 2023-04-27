Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that its screening solution will be used at all Citi Field entrances beginning in the 2023 season.

Citi Field has already featured Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at its busiest gates since 2021. Beginning on April 6th for the Mets home opener against the Marlins, usage of the Evolv Express security screeners was expanded to welcome fans at all major points of entry. This will now provide guests with an efficient touchless security experience – no stopping or slowing for a wand or traditional metal detector check process.

“We’ve had tremendous success with Evolv, and the feedback from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Oscar Fernandez, Mets vice president of technology solutions. “It is an exciting time to root for the Mets, and fans are coming out to see the team in droves. We want to make sure everyone has the same positive experience, starting from the moment they enter the ballpark.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. It allows security officials to tell the difference between threats and the everyday items people carry in their pockets and bags.

“We’ve had a great experience already working with the Mets,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “We look forward to an increased Evolv presence at Citi Field in 2023, helping to keep fans safer while getting them into the park quickly so they can ‘Meet the Mets.’”

Citi Field is one of many Major League Baseball parks partnering with Evolv as the 2023 season gets underway. The technology is featured in a+wide+variety+of+sports+facilities, from the NHL’s Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to the NFL’s SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, and Major League Soccer’s Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, among others.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2022, that was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005144/en/