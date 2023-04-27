HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc ( WFRD) (“Weatherford,” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced that Weatherford International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company and wholly owned subsidiary of Weatherford (“Weatherford Bermuda”), has successfully completed its previously announced consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) with respect to its outstanding 6.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) to approve certain amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”).

In connection with the Consent Solicitation, Weatherford Bermuda has received the consents from holders of 97.62% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding to the Proposed Amendments as described in the consent solicitation statement, dated April 12, 2023. The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 19, 2023.

Accordingly, Weatherford Bermuda executed the second supplement to the Indenture, which became effective upon its execution.

Additionally, Weatherford today announced Weatherford Bermuda’s intention to redeem (the “Redemption”) the remaining $105,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 11.00% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). Weatherford Bermuda expects to redeem the 2024 Notes on May 22, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price of 102.750% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, “The redemption of the 11% Senior Notes stub due 2024 is another important step in our capital structure improvement journey since emergence and will put our gross debt levels below December 2019 levels. A significant accomplishment which further evidences our commitment to continuously improve our capital structure. We are grateful to all our stakeholders, especially our banking partners and secured noteholders, for their support on this transaction.”

