Weatherford Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitation

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weatherford Announces Intention to Redeem Remaining $105 Million Principal Amount of 11.00% Senior Notes Due 2024

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc ( WFRD) (“Weatherford,” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced that Weatherford International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company and wholly owned subsidiary of Weatherford (“Weatherford Bermuda”), has successfully completed its previously announced consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) with respect to its outstanding 6.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) to approve certain amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”).

In connection with the Consent Solicitation, Weatherford Bermuda has received the consents from holders of 97.62% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding to the Proposed Amendments as described in the consent solicitation statement, dated April 12, 2023. The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 19, 2023.

Accordingly, Weatherford Bermuda executed the second supplement to the Indenture, which became effective upon its execution.

Additionally, Weatherford today announced Weatherford Bermuda’s intention to redeem (the “Redemption”) the remaining $105,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 11.00% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). Weatherford Bermuda expects to redeem the 2024 Notes on May 22, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price of 102.750% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, “The redemption of the 11% Senior Notes stub due 2024 is another important step in our capital structure improvement journey since emergence and will put our gross debt levels below December 2019 levels. A significant accomplishment which further evidences our commitment to continuously improve our capital structure. We are grateful to all our stakeholders, especially our banking partners and secured noteholders, for their support on this transaction.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,700 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 345 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

Contact:
Mohammed Topiwala
Vice President, Investor Relations and M&A
+1 713-836-7777
[email protected]

For Media:

Kelley Hughes
Sr. Director, Communications & Employment Engagement
+1 713-836-4193
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s strategy and financing plans and goals, and are also generally identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “budget,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “guidance,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs of Weatherford’s management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Redemption. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Weatherford’s reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors described in Weatherford’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly.

ti?nf=ODgxMTg0MyM1NTM3MTA4IzIwMDY5NDY=
Weatherford-International-LLC.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.