42 minutes ago
Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced it has been named as a Leader in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) by three market analyst reports. Forrester has named Splunk a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2022. Gartner® has named Splunk a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management*. Splunk has also been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49029922, November 2022).

“Splunk is proud of this recognition for our security products,” said Mike Horn, SVP and General Manager of Security at Splunk. “We believe these recognitions highlight Splunk’s commitment to delivering cutting edge security solutions that help organizations stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.”

The Forrester Wave™ report recognizes Splunk as a Leader

The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2022 report named Splunk a “Leader” in security analytic platforms based on a detailed evaluation of the top 14 providers. Splunk received the highest possible scores in the product vision, enhancements, market approach and partner ecosystem criteria. In addition, the report includes information on how Splunk “leverages risk-based alerting for user behavior analytics (UBA) to reduce alert volume and has a risk factor editor built into the offering.” The report also noted the “hundreds of integrations for Splunk SOAR and more for log collectors, some of which its community generates.”

For the 9th time in a row, Splunk is a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management

With its position in the latest 2022 report, Splunk has been named a Leader for the ninth consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM. In this report, Gartner has cited Splunk’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision as the reasons why it was named a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant. Prior to receiving this recognition from Gartner, Splunk has continued to innovate their flagship security solution, Splunk Enterprise Security, as well as the rest of the organization’s integrated security portfolio.

Splunk is positioned a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for SIEM

Splunk was named a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for worldwide SIEM software. The IDC MarketScape recognized Splunk for its large number of connections with third-party security tools, with 1,400 data source integrations and 2,700 applications available on Splunkbase. In addition, the report noted how Splunk Enterprise Security works across multiple clouds as well as in hybrid environments.

*Gartner, Inc., 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, October 10, 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

Splunk, Splunk>, and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2023 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

