Ondine Biomedical reports photodisinfection is highly effective against key food-borne pathogens

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ondine Biomedical (OBI:LON), a Canadian life sciences company, reported that photodisinfection being developed for food processing demonstrated high efficacy against key food-borne pathogens. Results of the proof-of-concept study, presented+on+12+April%2C+2023,1 confirmed 4-5 log (up to 99.999%) elimination of pathogens commonly found on hard surfaces in meat processing facilities, as well as those directly located on fresh-cut chicken, beef, and pork meat - paving the way for Canadian leadership in food safety innovations. On the basis of these findings, Ondine intends to apply for additional non-dilutive funding to continue the development of food-safe photodisinfection technology.

Bacterial contamination in the meat industry significantly impacts consumers, workers, animals, community well-being, and industry profitability. Consuming meat contaminated with harmful bacteria can cause illness and death, with over 400,000 people globally dying each year from eating contaminated food.2

Conducted in collaboration with Chinook Contract Research, the Ondine Biomedical program identified four food-safe photosensitizers – compounds which eliminate pathogens when exposed to a specific wavelength of light. The photosensitizers were screened against the bacterial organisms Salmonella enterica (Salmonella) and MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), grown and tested as biofilms. Biofilms are known to tolerate up to 1000 times higher concentrations of antibiotics and disinfectants than planktonic (free-floating) cells, which are typically used in food safety studies.3 Results showed that the photodisinfection process was able to achieve complete elimination of all Salmonella enterica biofilms (>99.999%), and a 99.999% (5-log) reduction of MRSA biofilms in several different food safety models.4

This research was funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership’s AgriScience Program, a federal, provincial, territorial initiative.5 The AgriScience Program aims to accelerate the pace of innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and cutting-edge research that benefits consumers and the agriculture and agri-food sector.

Read+more.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian headquartered company innovating in the field of photodisinfection therapies. Ondine has a pipeline of investigational products, based on its proprietary photodisinfection platform, in various stages of development. Products beyond nasal photodisinfection include therapies for a variety of medical indications such as chronic sinusitis, ventilator-associated pneumonia, burns, and other indications.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fondinebio.com%2Fmedia%2Fwebinar-photodisinfection-for-food-safety%2F

2 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.who.int%2Fnews-room%2Ffact-sheets%2Fdetail%2Ffood-safety

3 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sciencedirect.com%2Fscience%2Farticle%2Fpii%2FS1198743X14653647

4 >5 log10 CFU (colony forming units) reduction

5 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.londonstockexchange.com%2Fnews-article%2FOBI%2Fondine-receives-funding-for-meat-photodisinfection%2F15743008

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230420005571r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005571/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.