Columbia Care Launches New Collaboration with Minority-Owned Edibles Company, ButACake

42 minutes ago
Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced its collaboration with the minority-owned baked goods and infused edibles company, ButACake. The initial launch includes Peanut Butter & Jelly brownies as well as ChocoChunk and Oatmeal Raisin cookies at all three Columbia Care Delaware locations in Wilmington, Smyrna and Rehoboth Beach. The relationship will expand to additional markets, pending regulatory approvals.

“This is an amazing opportunity to bring a unique product to our patients, as we know that edibles are becoming a more popular way to consume cannabis discretely, giving our patients more control around dosing, and as an alternative to smoking. Our goal is to provide these options to our patients who have a wide variety of needs and preferences. We know that our collaboration with ButACake will be wildly popular with our patients, especially because Matha Figaro and her team at ButACake bake the most delicious cookies with the most unique flavors. We can’t wait to see this partnership grow,” said Volley Hayhurst, VP Operations, Columbia Care.

ButACake was founded in 2015 by its CEO, Matha Figaro, a trained pastry chef. Originally a non-infused line of baked goods sold at farmers’ markets in New Jersey, ButACake is now an emerging cannabis edibles brand through its collaboration with Columbia Care. Matha is also CEO of CannPowerment, which is poised to become the first minority women-owned cannabis product manufacturer in New Jersey.

“It’s been our dream to get ButACake on shelves in dispensaries across the country in order to bring relief to patients who need it. We’re thrilled to work with Columbia Care to make that dream a reality, especially in time for the 4/20 holiday. It’s an exciting time to be in the industry and help normalize and celebrate the benefits of cannabis for patients in Delaware, and we can’t wait to see this relationship continue to develop and expand,” said Matha Figaro, CEO, ButACake.

ButACake will bake the brownies and cookies on-site at Columbia Care’s Delaware production facility and infuse the products using Columbia Care’s cannabis oil. To see a menu of products and availability, find your local Delaware Columbia Care dispensary here: https%3A%2F%2Fcolumbia.care%2Flocations. To learn more about ButACake, visit https%3A%2F%2Fbutacake.com%2F.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 126 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives in Delaware. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with U.S. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

