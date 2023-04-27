HERZLIYA, Israel, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced that it will release its Q1 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The company will host two conference calls on the same day, the first in English and the second in Hebrew. Participating on the calls will be Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Calls:

The conference call in English will be held at:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call in Hebrew will be held at:

9:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 4:30 p.m. Israel time / 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

For the conference call in English, we encourage participants to pre-register using the link below. Those who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call/webcast start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

https://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10021590&linkSecurityString=1942221306

For those who are unable to pre-register, kindly join the conference call/webcast by using one of the dial-in numbers or clicking the webcast link below.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-855-327-6837

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-809-458-327

INTERNATIONAL TOLL-FREE: 1-631-891-4304

WEBCAST LINK:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606941&tp_key=e9ae5bffc7



Participants may also register and join the conference call/webcast by visiting the Events section of the Nayax website, found here: Events

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until May 24, 2023. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10021590

An archive of the conference call will be available on Nayax's Investor Relations website Nayax - Investor Relations

To access the Hebrew conference call, click the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pLHVBxbRQ-W7pUbWsjzQWQ

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]