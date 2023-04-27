FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. ( SSTI), a leading public safety technology company that combines transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership, will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo on April 27, 2023, at the Convene in New York, NY.



SoundThinking’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. Management’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact [email protected].

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. ( SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. We are trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes, making communities healthier. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

