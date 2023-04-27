Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.envestnet.com%2F. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Envestnet

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people’s daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With $5 trillion in platform assets, approximately 106,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

