Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, as well as commercial equipment, is partnering with CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd. (“CNH Industrial Capital”), the captive finance companies of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI). CNH Industrial is a global leader in agricultural and construction equipment and services produced through their family of brands: Case IH, CASE, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction. Through this partnership, CNH Industrial dealers in the U.S will be able to offer multiple equipment protection and insurance products to their customers, including, but not limited to:

Purchased Protection Plan (PPP) protects covered equipment beyond the manufacturer’s base warranty period.

Physical Damage Insurance (PDI) provides coverage to repair or replace equipment in the event of direct physical loss or damage.

Rental Damage Waiver (RDW) provides an easy way to help protect against costly bills for major repairs or replacement of rented equipment.

In Canada, CNH Industrial dealers will offer an expanded PPP program.

“Listening to our dealer network, we understood that we needed to improve the overall customer experience, our product offering and our alignment with base warranty,” said Douglas MacLeod, President, CNH Industrial Capital. “Our partnership with Assurant, alongside a new service model, combines the expertise and support of an established, best-in-class equipment protection and insurance product provider with our deep experience in catering to the needs of agricultural and construction equipment buyers.”

“We look forward to providing industry-leading protection products for the iconic CNH Industrial brands of Case IH, CASE, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction,” said Kunal Malhotra, SVP, Assurant Global Automotive Commercial Equipment. “With our acquisition of EPG Insurance in 2020, we expanded our capabilities and expertise with a focus on providing best-in-class protection solutions that meet the evolving needs of the commercial equipment business.”

With more than 30 years of equipment protection expertise, Assurant+Commercial+Equipment is a market leader in protection products for the commercial equipment industry, providing a full suite of protection products and services, including extended service protection plans, physical damage protection, portfolio protection, insurance tracking services and more, through point-of-sale solutions for equipment dealers and financed equipment protection for financial institutions.

About Assurant Global Automotive

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global solutions provider in the automobile industry for manufacturers, large group and independent dealers, agents, third-party administrators, financial institutions, insurance providers, and vehicle technology companies. Assurant Global Automotive helps drivers protect their vehicles and avoid costly repairs. With over 50 years of industry experience, Assurant is trusted by and works with nine of the top ten global automotive manufacturers serving over 50 million consumers in 17 countries. Providing innovative solutions like vehicle service contracts, performance management and training, participation options, ancillary products, guaranteed asset protection, and more, Assurant Global Automotive helps clients grow and thrive.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at Assurant.com or on Twitter %40Assurant.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

About CNH Industrial Capital

CNH Industrial Capital is the captive financial provider for the CNH Industrial family of brands. For over 60 years, CNH Industrial Capital has been committed to offering a range of financing, leases, rental programs, and protection/insurance products to the dealers and customers Case IH, CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction globally.

Our customers’ livelihood depends on us delivering flexible and easy-to-use financial products and services to continue feeding and building for tomorrow. Every step of the way, we’re here to help expand customers’ options and simplify processes so they can focus on what matters most.

Learn more at cnhindustrialcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005147/en/