EL CENTRO, CA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited First Quarter results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Net Income came in at $966,793. The net income number equaled $0.51 per share. Total Assets reached $293.1 MM. Total Deposits came in at $256.5 MM, an increase of just under $18 MM in the first quarter of 2023. Gross Loans were $224.9 MM.

We ended the first quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.77%. This is over two times the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. The new regulatory metric, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL), was $2,421,467 at quarter end. Non-Accrual Loans and Past Due Loans remain very low at 0.79%. Both Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.

March 31, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.02 per share (diluted). The common stock ( CMUV, Financial) was trading at $13.67 as of March 31, 2023. ROAA for the quarter was 1.38% and ROAE came in at 11.92%

The CMUV Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place on May 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at 310 Main St., Brawley, CA 92227. We are very excited to welcome our shareholders to attend the meeting in person, if able. If you are unable to attend in person, please vote on-line or by mail. Your proxy card, Annual Report, and the audited financials are available for shareholder review and voting. Please take the opportunity to review and vote, as it is essential for us to have a proper quorum in order to conduct the appropriate business actions.

Shareholder Financial Summary For Quarter End March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 51,255,071 $ 67,836,030 Total Investments 7,288,854 $ 5,739,187 Gross Loans 224,962,070 $ 201,786,695 ACL (2,421,467 ) (2,358,877 ) Total Earning Assets $ 281,084,528 $ 273,003,035 Other Assets 11,993,220 $ 11,715,660 TOTAL ASSETS $ 293,077,747 $ 284,718,695 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 256,548,309 $ 248,519,168 Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations 2,000,000 $ 4,014,565 Other Liabilities 740,736 $ 1,084,095 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 259,289,045 $ 253,617,828 SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings $ 32,821,909 $ 30,034,800 Net Income $ 966,793 $ 1,066,067 TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL $ 33,788,702 $ 31,100,867 TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY $ 293,077,747 $ 284,718,695 STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE Total Interest Income $ 3,612,054 $ 2,668,463 Total Interest Expense (769,690 ) (177,166 ) NET INTEREST INCOME $ 2,842,364 $ 2,491,297 Total Other Non-Interest Income $ 244,364 $ 574,543 Total Non-Interest Expenses $ (1,732,302 ) $ (1,567,332 ) Provision for Loan Loss (15,600 ) - INCOME BEFORE TAXES $ 1,338,825 $ 1,498,508 Income Tax Expense $ (372,032 ) $ (431,715 ) NET INCOME $ 966,793 $ 1,066,793 RATIOS Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.38 % 1.52 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 11.92 % 14.38 % Earnings Per Share (Basic) - 1st Quarter / 4th Quarter Comparison $ 0.51 $ 0.57 Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD $ 0.51 $ 0.57 Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised) 1,877,351 1,857,831 Book Value (CVB - Bank) $ 18.00 $ 16.74 Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company) $ 15.02 $ 13.49

















