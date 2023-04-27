CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 1st Quarter Financial Results & Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

EL CENTRO, CA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited First Quarter results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Net Income came in at $966,793. The net income number equaled $0.51 per share. Total Assets reached $293.1 MM. Total Deposits came in at $256.5 MM, an increase of just under $18 MM in the first quarter of 2023. Gross Loans were $224.9 MM.

We ended the first quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.77%. This is over two times the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. The new regulatory metric, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL), was $2,421,467 at quarter end. Non-Accrual Loans and Past Due Loans remain very low at 0.79%. Both Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.

March 31, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.02 per share (diluted). The common stock (

CMUV, Financial) was trading at $13.67 as of March 31, 2023. ROAA for the quarter was 1.38% and ROAE came in at 11.92%

The CMUV Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place on May 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at 310 Main St., Brawley, CA 92227. We are very excited to welcome our shareholders to attend the meeting in person, if able. If you are unable to attend in person, please vote on-line or by mail. Your proxy card, Annual Report, and the audited financials are available for shareholder review and voting. Please take the opportunity to review and vote, as it is essential for us to have a proper quorum in order to conduct the appropriate business actions.

CONTACT:
Jon A Edney
7603521889
[email protected]



Shareholder Financial Summary
For Quarter End March 31, 2023
March 31,
20232022
ASSETS
Cash & Cash Equivalents$51,255,071$67,836,030
Total Investments7,288,854$5,739,187
Gross Loans224,962,070$201,786,695
ACL(2,421,467)(2,358,877)
Total Earning Assets$281,084,528$273,003,035
Other Assets11,993,220$11,715,660
TOTAL ASSETS$ 293,077,747$ 284,718,695
LIABILITIES
Deposits$256,548,309$248,519,168
Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations2,000,000$4,014,565
Other Liabilities740,736$1,084,095
TOTAL LIABILITIES$259,289,045$253,617,828
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY
Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings$32,821,909$30,034,800
Net Income$966,793$1,066,067
TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL$33,788,702$31,100,867
TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY$ 293,077,747$ 284,718,695
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE
Total Interest Income$3,612,054$2,668,463
Total Interest Expense(769,690)(177,166)
NET INTEREST INCOME$2,842,364$2,491,297
Total Other Non-Interest Income$244,364$574,543
Total Non-Interest Expenses$(1,732,302)$(1,567,332)
Provision for Loan Loss(15,600)-
INCOME BEFORE TAXES$1,338,825$1,498,508
Income Tax Expense$(372,032)$(431,715)
NET INCOME$966,793$1,066,793
RATIOS
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)1.38%1.52%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)11.92%14.38%
Earnings Per Share (Basic) - 1st Quarter / 4th Quarter Comparison$0.51$0.57
Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD$0.51$0.57
Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised)1,877,3511,857,831
Book Value (CVB - Bank)$18.00$16.74
Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company)$15.02$13.49






ti?nf=ODgxMTYxNSM1NTM2NjE1IzUwMDA0NzcyMQ==
CMUV-Bancorp.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.