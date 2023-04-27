MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has been selected as the exclusive payments partner of Cart.com, a leading eCommerce software and service provider that enables retail brands to easily sell and fulfill across every channel globally.

Cart.com customers will be able to enhance their payments through Nuvei for Platforms, Nuvei’s fully customizable solution that enables companies of any size to embed enterprise-level payments technology into their online operations. Nuvei for Platforms packages the complete functionality of Nuvei’s core modular platform, including merchant onboarding, pay-ins and payouts, optimization, payment orchestration, fraud prevention, risk management, and much more, all in a single seamless integration.

Cart.com is a provider of integrated eCommerce solutions that enable direct-to-consumer and business-to-business merchants from Fortune 500s to up-and-coming brands to quickly scale their businesses and easily sell across multiple markets. Commercial services available through the Cart.com platform include online store software, commerce analytics software, multichannel product listing and order management software, digital marketing and creative services, and fulfillment and storage solutions.

Cart.com Co-founder and CEO Omair Tariq commented on the announcement: “As a leading eCommerce solutions provider, we are focused on enabling our customers to compete and win across every channel through digital tools and digitally powered logistics capabilities. Providing access to the most advanced payments technology in the market through a simple and cost-effective integration is critical to fueling our customers’ growth. We know that payments are a critical part of supporting our customers’ financial performance and shopper experience, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Nuvei to empower our customers to maximize their payment possibilities.”

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer commented: “We’re excited to be partnering with Cart.com, one of the premier platforms driving the evolution of eCommerce. We have a shared belief that businesses of any size should be able to compete with the global eCommerce giants on a level playing field when it comes to the quality of their technology and payments solutions.”

Fayer added: “Nuvei for Platforms accelerates revenue for our customers by connecting their platforms' online retailers with consumers through payments, wherever they are and however they want to pay. Enabling eCommerce platforms to integrate an enterprise grade payments solution optimizes the revenue generation potential of payments.”

The Nuvei for Platforms solution continues to accelerate Nuvei’s new business wins among marketplaces and platforms. Le Panier Bleu, Redeban, and VTEX are just some of the platforms that have embedded Nuvei for Platforms since the start of the year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the leading provider of comprehensive ecommerce solutions that enable merchants of any size to sell and fulfill everywhere. Cart.com customers have access to enterprise-grade software, expert services, and logistics infrastructure to accelerate their growth Thousands of leading companies, from Fortune 500s to up-and-coming brands partner with Cart.com to access multichannel management software, software and data-enabled fulfillment services, commerce analytics, and marketing services and other ecommerce capabilities previously only available to the world’s largest companies. For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.