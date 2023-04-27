Allegro MicroSystems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ( ALGM) today announced it plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the market close. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT
Live Webcast Link: Click Here
Dial-in Participant Registration Link: Click Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible for at least 90 days on the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com in the Events & Presentations section.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Jalene Hoover
VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 512 751-6526
[email protected]

