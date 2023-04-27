Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is pleased to announce its Founder and CEO, Carol Craig, was named a winner of the Profiles in Diversity Journal® Women Worth Watching® in STEM Award for 2023.

The Women Worth Watching in STEM Award recognizes the accomplishments of female leaders who are inspiring role models in their respective fields. Craig was selected as one of 35 awardees by a distinguished panel of judges based on her research, leadership, and commitment to mentoring in STEM. The winners will be profiled in the magazine’s upcoming Q2 issue.

“I am incredibly honored to be included in this award and to be amongst some of the most innovative and inspiring women in STEM,” said Craig. “I hope that by setting an example for other women striving to make a difference in STEM, we can open up more opportunities for them and create a pipeline of diverse talent that will propel the industry forward.”

Craig, who founded Sidus Space in 2012, has been a leader in the space technology industry for over 20 years. After years of designing, developing, and commercializing innovative space technologies with her other company, Craig Technologies, the former U.S. Navy flight officer and first female aviator in her squadron made history as a pioneer once again when she became the first female founder of a space-based company to go public on Nasdaq.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005428/en/

