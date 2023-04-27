NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) plans to report its First Quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST).

A live webcast and presentation materials can be accessed through the investor relations website under “presentations and webcasts” at investors.nrg.com. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real-time.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook and LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter, @nrgenergy.

