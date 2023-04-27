Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results. A press release with first quarter 2023 financial results will be issued before the market opens on April 27, 2023.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 833-630-1956 (U.S.) and 412-317-1837 (International); there is no passcode requirement. Call participants are to ask the operator to be joined to the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. conference call upon dialing in. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available shortly after the call’s completion. The telephone replay will be available through May 11, 2023 using dial-in numbers 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (International) along with passcode 5178516. The webcast replay will be available for one year following the call’s completion on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The Company’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

