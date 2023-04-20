PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024 has been appointed in accordance with the Instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2012.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Johan Forssell , Investor AB;

, Investor AB; Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden;

Anders Oscarsson , AMF Tjänstepension & AMF Fonder;

, AMF Tjänstepension & AMF Fonder; Christer Gardell , Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and

, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and Jan Carlson , the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.

CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The Nomination Committee

c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat

SE-164 83 Stockholm

Sweden

E-mail: [email protected]

