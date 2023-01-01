PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today urged shareholders to vote in favor of Illumina's slate of highly qualified director nominees. It also announced that its Annual Meeting will be held virtually on May 25, 2023, at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time).

Illumina's Board of Directors urges shareholders to protect their investment and reject all three of Carl Icahn 's nominees by voting the WHITE proxy card today "FOR" all nine of the Company's Board of Directors. Shareholders of record as of close of business on April 3, 2023, are entitled to vote at the meeting.

Illumina's Board is led by an independent chair, John W. Thompson, a highly distinguished executive with a long history of shareholder value creation, and all nine members are independent with the exception of Chief Executive Officer Francis A. deSouza. Members of the Board bring an extensive range of professional backgrounds and skills relevant to Illumina's business.

Carl Icahn seeks to replace Mr. Thompson, Mr. deSouza, and Robert S. Epstein, MD, with his nominees. Icahn's nominees cannot replace the unique collection of strengths and experience that these three directors bring to the Board.

The Board does not endorse Carl Icahn or his unqualified nominees and believes the election of any such nominees would detract from Illumina's long-term strategy.

Carl Icahn, whose firm owns less than 1.5% of Illumina's outstanding common shares, has made it clear that his three director nominees – Jesse A. Lynn, Andrew J. Teno, and Vincent J. Intrieri, all current or former Icahn employees – would represent Mr. Icahn's interests on the Board of Illumina and answer to Carl Icahn , not the shareholders of Illumina. Unlike Icahn's director nominees, Illumina's Board of Directors acts in the best interests of all of its shareholders and exercises considered and deliberate independent judgement.

Mr. Thompson brings over four decades of experience leading high-growth companies. He is currently a director at Microsoft and previously held roles as lead independent director and chair of its board, where he led the appointment of Satya Nadella as CEO. Since his appointment to the board in 2012, as of fiscal year 2022, revenue more than doubled to $198.3 billion, net income more than tripled to $72.7 billion, and diluted earnings per share almost quadrupled to $9.65. During his tenure as director, chair and lead independent director from February 2012 to present, Microsoft's total shareholder return (TSR) of 885% outperformed the S&P 500 by 683%.

At Symantec, where he was CEO for 10 years, he grew revenue from $600 million to $6 billion and delivered a TSR of 819%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 856%. He is one of the most distinguished executives and board members in Corporate America, ranked as one of The Best-Performing CEOs in the World, according to Harvard Business Review in 2010. His unparalleled experience guiding a number of the world's most respected companies through periods of transformative growth and value creation greatly contributes to the Board's strategic leadership of the Company.

Mr. deSouza has ten years of experience in the genomics industry and has a history of successfully developing and commercializing new technologies from incubation stage. As CEO of Illumina, he has led the Company further into the clinical setting and overseen technology advances in mid- and high-throughput capabilities, unlocking new markets, with the launches of TruSight Oncology 500, the DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform, Illumina Complete Long Reads, NovaSeq 5000/6000, NextSeq 1000/2000, and the revolutionary NovaSeq X Series. He has significantly expanded Illumina's commercial footprint, achieving an approximate 11% revenue CAGR over the last five years. Under Mr. deSouza's leadership, Illumina has earned several awards recognizing the Company as a leader in workplace culture and innovation, including being named to TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and Forbes' World's Best Employers lists. With his extensive experience developing and commercializing technologies, establishing industry partnerships and opening new markets, Mr. deSouza is uniquely capable of leading Illumina as it innovates for the future.

Dr. Epstein brings in-depth scientific experience and a strong background in managing and growing healthcare organizations to Illumina's Board. His understanding of the clinical setting and the risks and opportunities associated with operating in markets regulated by the FDA and other global regulatory bodies, is invaluable to Illumina. Specifically, Dr. Epstein brings 35 years of experience in diagnostic and biopharmaceutical reimbursement both as a developer of evidence and payer in the U.S. and European Union. Dr. Epstein has distinctive knowledge of global market access, and development and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products, which is key to Illumina's growth trajectory. He is currently a director at Veracyte and Fate Therapeutics and is the CEO of Epstein Health LLC, a strategic advisory firm in the healthcare technology space. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Medco and then as President of Medco-UBC, where he led the Medical Affairs, Statistics and Research Analytics Divisions, started and grew the Medco Research Institute and oversaw several acquisitions in the healthcare services and life sciences services spaces.

The Company's definitive proxy statement has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is being mailed to shareholders. That and other important information related to the Annual Meeting can be found at IlluminaForward.com.

The full text of the letter follows:

VOTE USING THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY IN SUPPORT OF ILLUMINA'S NINE HIGHLY QUALIFIED DIRECTORS

April 20, 2023

Dear Shareholder,

We are grateful for your long-held support of Illumina.

It is crucial to vote this year to ensure that Illumina can continue to empower genomic breakthroughs as well as deliver long-term sustainable value for shareholders.

Carl Icahn has launched a campaign to replace three of our deeply experienced Board nominees – Francis A. deSouza, Robert S. Epstein, MD, and John W. Thompson – with his unqualified nominees – Vincent J. Intrieri, Jesse A. Lynn, and Andrew J. Teno – as directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting. All three of his nominees are either current or former Icahn employees.

Illumina's Board is led by an independent chair, John W. Thompson, and all nine members are independent with the exception of the Chief Executive Officer. Members of the Board bring the highest personal character, integrity, and ethical standards, and reflect a range of professional backgrounds and skills relevant to Illumina's business.

Illumina's Board of Directors urges shareholders to protect their investment and reject all three of Carl Icahn 's nominees by voting the WHITE proxy card today "FOR" all nine of the Company's highly qualified director nominees. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually on May 25, 2023, at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time). Shareholders of record as of close of business on April 3, 2023, are entitled to vote at the meeting.

The Board does not endorse Carl Icahn or his unqualified nominees and believes the election of any such nominees would detract from Illumina's long-term strategy.

Illumina firmly believes that it has the right team and strategy in place to deliver long-term sustainable value for shareholders.

PLEASE VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY

Your Board recommends that you vote the WHITE proxy card FOR all NINE of Illumina's nominees . We urge you NOT to vote using any gold proxy card from Carl Icahn or Icahn Partners LP and certain of its affiliates. Please disregard and discard any gold proxy card. Please note that if you inadvertently voted using Icahn's gold proxy card, you may cancel that vote simply by voting again TODAY using the Company's WHITE proxy card. Only your latest-dated vote counts. Additional information related to the Annual Meeting can be found at IlluminaForward.com.

On behalf of Illumina's Board of Directors, thank you again for your continued support of Illumina.

Sincerely,

Board of Directors

Illumina, Inc.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT!

Please follow the easy instructions on the enclosed WHITE proxy card or in the accompanying email.

If you have any questions, or need assistance in voting your shares

please call our proxy solicitor:

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED

1 (800) 422-8620

(toll-free from the U.S. and Canada)

or

+1 (412) 232-3651

(from other countries)

Remember, if you hold your shares in more than one account,

you will receive separate notifications for each account.

Please be sure to vote ALL your accounts

using the WHITE proxy card relating to each account.

