Synchrony Leaders Celebrate Grand Opening of Cincinnati-West Chester Hub

49 minutes ago
PR Newswire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, April 20, 2023

Company's New Cincinnati-Area Center Supports Today's Hybrid Workforce, Grows Local Economy

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony leaders recently celebrated the official opening of the company's new Cincinnati-West Chester hub. Synchrony's Chief Technology and Operating Officer Carol Juel, Home & Auto CEO Curtis Howse, Chief Human Resources Officer DJ Casto and West Chester Hub Leader Loretta Chandler hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local employees to mark the occasion.

"We plan to attract and cultivate talent here as Synchrony continues to grow" - West Chester Hub Leader Loretta Chandler

Synchrony redesigned the 50,000 square-foot-space to align with the company's approach to hybrid work and purposeful collaboration. The company offers employees flexibility and choice around when to work from home and when to come in the office. Synchrony also offers flexible work options to better support hourly employees' needs.

The space, which accommodates team meetings, collaboration and ideation, includes flexible workspaces that employees can reserve for the day, conference rooms with tech tools for hybrid meetings, a café area, a mother's room, and multipurpose rooms for skills training, networking and learning and development.

"We plan to attract and cultivate talent here in the coming years as Synchrony continues to grow," said Synchrony West Chester Hub Leader Loretta Chandler. "We look forward to fostering an inclusive culture through this new hub, meeting the needs of our teams today and well into the future."

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Media Contact

Angie Hu
[email protected]

