NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF today announced the promotion of its creative director of Fine Fragrance, Trudi Loren to vice president, Global Innovation, Creation and Design, Fine Fragrance. In her new role, Trudi will take the helm of the creative and innovation teams of the Fine Fragrance business unit globally.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Trudi to her new role," said Valery Claude, vice president, Innovation and Creation, Scent, IFF. "Trudi has demonstrated great success with her expertise, understanding of customers, market savviness, passion for fragrance, and leadership skills since she joined IFF. She will be a fantastic asset to the team and to bring our fine fragrance business to new heights."

In her global role, Trudi will continue to build a highly focused creative and innovation team to advance fragrance R&D innovation, delivering inventive and inspiring perfumes for the market.

Trudi is a veteran with more than 30 years in the industry and has broad experience working with leading fragrance companies and brand building campaigns for Estee Lauder. In her previous roles, Trudi Loren has spearheaded the development of several blockbuster fine fragrance brands around the world. Trudi Loren holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Boston College. She will be based in IFF's headquarters in New York.

