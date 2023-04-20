LG Air Conditioning Technologies and Synchrony to Partner on Multi-Year Financing Program

STAMFORD, Conn. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2023

New Program Will Offer Homeowners Cost-Saving Promotions

STAMFORD, Conn. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, and LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies today announced a new multi-year partnership offering LG's independent Pro Dealers a financing program to help homeowners purchase smart heating and cooling products. The private label credit card program will feature competitive deferred interest, fixed payment and equal monthly payment promotion options. As part of the partnership, installers participating in LG's HVAC Pro Dealer program will have access to reduced rates, plus frequent partnership promotions with dealer fee buydowns throughout the year.

SYF_LG_Logo.jpg

"Choosing to partner with Synchrony for our financing program was an easy decision," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager at LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "Synchrony provides us the opportunity to offer our dealers new promotions and solutions to help drive sales and reach new customers with more financing options."

LG's HVAC financing program will feature several Synchrony digital capabilities that enhance the customer experience by streamlining and simplifying the financing application process, including options that allow customers to apply safely and securely via computer, tablet or mobile device.

"Purchasing or upgrading an HVAC system is a necessary but large investment," said Curtis Howse, CEO of Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Our goal at Synchrony is to make the process of that purchase as seamless as possible for customers and dealers alike. We look forward to helping LG Air Conditioning Technologies grow their business and drive loyalty by offering the financing options that customers need."

The new program and card will launch later this year.

About LG Electronics USA

Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Lauren Devilbiss
Synchrony
240-814-5825
[email protected]

Kim Regillio
LG Electronics USA
815-355-0509
[email protected]

Joslyn Fagan
LG Electronics USA
[email protected]

