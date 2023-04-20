DuPont to Source Renewable Energy Through Wind Energy Center in Texas

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center, a wind energy project resulting from a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is operational and generating clean, renewable energy.

dupont_Logo.jpg

The Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center, located in Upton County, Texas, will generate 135 megawatts of new wind power capacity or approximately 528,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. It will deliver the clean energy equivalent to avoiding the carbon emissions from more than 81,000 passenger cars driven each year, or the annual electricity consumption of nearly 70,000 homes. Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center provides many economic benefits for Upton County, including enhancements to local roads, schools and services.

The project will also help support DuPont's Acting on Climate goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30%, including sourcing 60% of electricity from renewable energy, by 2030, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We are pleased that Appaloosa Run Wind is now operational and producing the renewable energy we need on our work to transition to clean energy sources and help achieve decarbonization," said Miguel Gonzalez, Chief Procurement Officer at DuPont. "Renewable energy is a piece of an integrated climate and energy approach that helps us deliver on our purpose of empowering the world with the essential innovations to thrive."

DuPont's renewable energy plans, climate progress and overall sustainability performance will be reported in its annual Sustainability Report to be published next month. For more information about DuPont's sustainability initiatives, visit dupont.com/sustainability.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

favicon.png?sn=PH75456&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-to-source-renewable-energy-through-wind-energy-center-in-texas-301802328.html

SOURCE DuPont

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH75456&Transmission_Id=202304200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH75456&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.