Telenet and Sandvine 'QoE Project' Rapidly Improves Customer Satisfaction and Reduces Churn

WATERLOO, ON, April 20, 2023

Telenet and Sandvine combine contextualized socio-demographic data with Application Analytics and QoE metrics to improve customer quality of experience and reduce truck rolls, hardware waste, and operational costs.

WATERLOO, ON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telenet, one of the pioneers of fixed mobile convergence and cloud-native 5G services, and Sandvine, the App QoE Company, have embarked on an 18-month Customer Quality of Experience journey to rapidly detect, predict, and address issues affecting customer experience.

By combining Sandvine's Application Analytics and QoE metrics with Telenet's rich socio-demographic data, the Belgium operator has been able to build objective service quality scores for every end-device, as well as subjective connectivity-experience-scores for every customer.

Telenet's Stijn Eulaerts, Vice President Product Management Residential and Soho, said: "Better understanding service quality over different devices at different times means we can determine which KPIs are important to decisions about repair and maintenance, as well as flag customers who might be unhappy so we can proactively address any issues and fine tune campaigns to better engage and satisfy them."

Sandvine's Lyndon Cantor, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Using high-quality Sandvine data, our engineering team worked with Telenet's Operations team to create a holistic quality-of-experience profile for each Telenet customer, and to develop a robust analytics dashboard through which highly contextualized information about customer QoE could be brought to life."

Some of the first-year results of the QoE project, even before fully implemented, were impressive, including:

  • 8% truck roll reduction
  • Significant reduction in inbound calls
  • Churn reduction
  • Better utilization of hardware
  • Improvement in call-outs associated with self-service modem delivery
  • Fewer in-home repairs

These benefits will pave the way to the future, which will include intent-based congestion management and automation for self-adjusting, automated solutions that further improve performance and customer experience.

To learn more about how Sandvine App QoE solutions can help your organization, schedule a demo today.

About Telenet

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels.

Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

About Sandvine

Sandvine's App QoE portfolio helps customers analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location significantly enhances interactions between users and applications. For more information about delivering superior quality of experience with uniquely rich, real-time data that can drive performance and revenues, visit sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

