Black Knight to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time via press release. This release will be available on Black Knight's Investor Relations website at https://investor.blackknightinc.com. Due to the proposed transaction with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Black Knight will not host a conference call or provide forward-looking guidance in connection with the release of its quarterly results.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

