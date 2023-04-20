PR Newswire

The Ansys Developer portal improves the developer experience (DX) through a new platform that offers access to enablement, documentation, and collaboration for Ansys simulation technologies

The Ansys Developer portal is a dedicated, all-in-one platform to enhance DX by centralizing the technical documentation, expert interaction, and developer tools across Ansys' industry-leading suite of products

Ansys created the hub to simplify access to the tools that engineers, developers, and architects need to build comprehensive, multiphysics solutions and enable advanced simulation workflows

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepening its commitment to democratizing simulation, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced the launch of the Ansys Developer portal to make tools for developers more accessible —the new digital space will better enable the Ansys ecosystem and connect users and Ansys experts in all areas of simulation.

The Ansys Developer portal brings together developer tools from the entire Ansys portfolio into a single hub with documentation, examples, guides, and use cases. The portal equips users to accelerate their work by extending simulation workflows across the Ansys portfolio. It also includes a community forum for customers, partners, and internal developers to collaborate, share ideas, ask questions, and suggest features while providing direct access to open-source initiatives like the PyAnsys project Python libraries.

Ansys is committed to providing customers with the tools needed to speed innovation and achieve goals. By simplifying and streamlining the availability of this set of resources, Ansys is enabling engineers, architects, and developers to better design new solutions for automating repetitive and complex simulations and workflows across physics and engineering domains. Facilitating access to these resources through the portal will significantly reduce the time required to complete tasks and minimize the potential for errors. The portal is a key foundation for building new solutions in simulation, including those used to train artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models.

Customers across all industries will benefit from the tools and support provided by the Ansys Developer portal. For example, Danfoss, a market-leading company delivering an extensive range of products and solutions across three business segments, is focused on empowering its customers to decarbonize through energy efficiency, machine productivity, low emissions, and electrification.

"Ansys' robust ecosystem of developer tools empowers our engineers to automate shared workflows, combine different tools, and democratize simulation for all team members to use," said Jakob Harming, a lead system simulation engineer at Danfoss. "Having access to Ansys tools provides us with a common framework to easily create apps, set up and run simulations, and create reports. Additionally, having to learn only Python is a huge advantage since most graduates have a basic understanding of it."

"The Ansys Developer portal will bring our developer tools and enablement together, into a single environment for collaboration, shared learning, and innovation," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "With this platform, we can grow and nurture Ansys' developer ecosystem and greatly improve the experience by providing easier access to relevant tools, resources, and technical support."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

