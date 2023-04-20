Qualys to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

PR Newswire

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 20, 2023

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Qualys will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on Thursday, May 4, 2023. To access the conference call, please register here. A live webcast of the earnings conference call, investor presentation, and prepared remarks can be accessed at https://investor.qualys.com/events-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available through the same webcast link following the end of the call.

About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based Security, Compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Investor Contact
Blair King
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(650) 801-6299
[email protected]

