For the fourth consecutive year, Experian was named to the Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro®) Fintech+Leaders+Report, a comprehensive business intelligence study on the status of the fintech industry. Experian’s market-leading solutions in the fraud prevention, advanced data and analytics, customer experience and credit decisioning categories were key drivers in receiving a top ranking.

Experian appeared in the top 15 Overall Ecosystem Rankings for the second year in a row, reinforcing its global leadership in the fintech space now and for the future. Cybersecurity and fraud prevention were cited as the single most important areas for financial services firms in 2023, and they are expected to remain the highest concerns for the next five years, according to the report. Experian’s multidimensional data, technology and solutions enable fintech players to innovate in these areas, as well as two other cited priorities: advanced analytics and improving the customer experience.

“This recognition as a Fintech Leader by CeFPro is especially rewarding because it reflects the innovation and dedicated support we offer our fintech partners,” said Vijay Mehta, General Manager of Global Solutions, Experian’s Software Solutions Group. “We help them grow the scale and speed of their business processes, meet the demanding expectations of their customers, and innovate new products and offerings, all of which are requirements for ongoing success in this ever-evolving space.”

“Experian has been named as a Fintech Leader every year since the inception of the report, recognized in 2023 as a leader in the fraud prevention, advanced data and analytics, customer experience and credit decisioning categories,” said Andreas Simou, Managing Director at Center+for+Financial+Professionals.

The Fintech Leaders Report examines the business requirements and status of financial technology in financial services as well as key solution providers offers an informed guide on what to look out for and identifies the top players to support an institution’s fintech needs. The findings were informed from the feedback of more than 2,200 industry professionals and an expert panel of more than 60 Advisory Board members from the biggest names in financial services.

About Center for Financial Professionals CeFPro®

The Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro®) is an international research organization and the focal point for financial risk professionals to advance through renowned thought-leadership, knowledge sharing, unparalleled networking, industry solutions and lead generation. CeFPro is driven by and dedicated to high quality and reliable primary market research. It is this market research that allows us to provide an excellent portfolio of peer-to-peer conferences, live interactive webinars, industry led content and a membership area for the industry to connect.

Learn more about the CeFPro at www.cefpro.com, or Fintech Leaders at www.fintech-leaders.com

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005153/en/