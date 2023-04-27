Seamless deal-to-portfolio analysis now available in DealCloud platform through new partnership with Untap

55 minutes ago
New partnership provides native access to Untap portfolio monitoring, value creation, and ESG control within DealCloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp ( INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with Untap enabling investors to visualize reports and analysis of portfolio performance directly within DealCloud.

Through this partnership, Intapp clients using Untap’s portfolio management solution can now directly access their portfolio performance data within DealCloud. Untap’s integration with DealCloud addresses core needs for middle-office investor operations, including:

  • Streamlined financial data acquisition from portfolio companies. Powerful data collection technology extracts information from spreadsheets or directly from portfolio companies’ ERP systems.
  • Proactive value creation and ESG planning. Highly configurable playbooks and KPI libraries, with built-in ESG planning considerations, let users create and track progress against value creation plans.
  • Advanced analytics and automated LP reporting. Working as part of the suite or stand-alone, Untap consolidates data from different sources to automate the production of quarterly investor reports and offers a powerful AI assistant that streamlines responses to ad hoc investor requests.

“Today’s investor needs integrated technology solutions that allows them to move seamlessly from deal execution to portfolio management,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Untap to help investors analyze portfolio performance directly in their day-to-day deal management platform.”

“Our collaboration with DealCloud offers investors a combination of best-of-breed solutions that work seamlessly together to deliver value,” said Juan Manrique, Founder and CEO of Untap. “Integrating DealCloud’s unparalleled front-office capabilities with Untap’s innovative middle-office functionality offers midmarket investors a perfect solution for their entire digital strategy.”

About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,200 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Untap:
Untap Software, a portfolio company of Nucleus DNA, is the next-generation solution for portfolio management in private capital markets. Untap is designed to help private capital funds manage their investments in the most proactive and data-driven ways. From the collection of financial and operational KPIs to the monitoring of strategic initiatives, ESG objectives, and automated LP quarterly reports, Untap is built around the new digital requirements of the most successful General Partners. For more information, visit www.untap.pe.

Intapp
Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director, Intapp
[email protected]
678-909-0703

