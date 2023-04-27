Samsara+Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report titled, “Building+a+safer+and+more+sustainable+world.” The report details Samsara’s environmental and social progress this past year and how integrity and ethics are at the forefront of its governance structure.

Samsara’s ESG principles of transparency and accountability, data-driven solutions, and empowering its people and communities guide the company’s efforts. Its commitment to building a safer and more sustainable world extends beyond its own operations to its tens of thousands of customers. Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud provides customers with actionable data that can decrease safety incidents, carbon emissions, and paper and food waste. These insights can be used by customers to both inform and track progress against their ESG goals.

“Our customers power the global economy – and taking a connected, unified view on their ESG data can make a meaningful difference in how they affect the environment and their employees' lives,” said Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO at Samsara. “Building technology solutions that make operations safer and more sustainable is how we can make a lasting impact. Partnering with our customers, measuring and reducing our own carbon footprint, and investing in the wellbeing of our employees and communities are all central to building Samsara for the long term.”

Key highlights and progress detailed in Samsara’s 2023 ESG report include:

Transforming customer operations : Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud provides the insights organizations need to achieve their safety and sustainability goals all in one platform. Customers have created safer working environments for employees, decreased emissions by improving fuel efficiency and transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs), and many reduced their costs significantly by doing so. As organizations seek partners that share their commitment to sustainability, they can rely on Samsara as a carbon-neutral technology partner.

: Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud provides the insights organizations need to achieve their safety and sustainability goals all in one platform. Customers have created safer working environments for employees, decreased emissions by improving fuel efficiency and transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs), and many reduced their costs significantly by doing so. As organizations seek partners that share their commitment to sustainability, they can rely on Samsara as a carbon-neutral technology partner. Product innovations that drive ESG progress : This past year, Samsara introduced new product innovations to help customers increase the safety and sustainability of their operations. One example innovation is its Proactive+Driver+Coaching solution, which leverages preventative AI technology to elevate the coaching experience and empower drivers to build safe habits on the road. Announced today, Samsara’s Sustainable+Fleet+Management solution includes new and enhanced features designed to maximize fuel efficiency, jumpstart electrification, and reduce emissions.

: This past year, Samsara introduced new product innovations to help customers increase the safety and sustainability of their operations. One example innovation is its Proactive+Driver+Coaching solution, which leverages preventative AI technology to elevate the coaching experience and empower drivers to build safe habits on the road. Announced today, Samsara’s Sustainable+Fleet+Management solution includes new and enhanced features designed to maximize fuel efficiency, jumpstart electrification, and reduce emissions. Path to net zero : Samsara’s long-term goal is to reach net zero for its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040. In its last fiscal year, Samsara achieved a 60% reduction in logistics emissions through strategies like the use of alternative fuels and optimization of transportation routes. The company invested in high-impact carbon offset projects and the construction of a new 10-megawatt solar plant in Laredo, Texas. This plant will result in the avoidance of up to 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year.

: Samsara’s long-term goal is to reach net zero for its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040. In its last fiscal year, Samsara achieved a 60% reduction in logistics emissions through strategies like the use of alternative fuels and optimization of transportation routes. The company invested in high-impact carbon offset projects and the construction of a new 10-megawatt solar plant in Laredo, Texas. This plant will result in the avoidance of up to 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year. Sustainable headquarters : Samsara opened its new headquarters, the first cross-laminated timber (CLT) building in San Francisco, and the first multi-story CLT building in California. CLT structural panels offer dimensional stability that is superior to conventional framing, with a significantly smaller carbon footprint.

: Samsara opened its new headquarters, the first cross-laminated timber (CLT) building in San Francisco, and the first multi-story CLT building in California. CLT structural panels offer dimensional stability that is superior to conventional framing, with a significantly smaller carbon footprint. Supporting employee growth and impact : Samsara fosters an inclusive work environment where employees are empowered to make an impact on their teammates, customers, and communities. Samsara launched its mentorship program and introduced a new Employee Resource Group, Veterans at Samsara. The company’s giving arm, Samsara for Good, supported more than 500 charities and causes, and saw a 24% increase in total annual donation amount from the prior year.

: Samsara fosters an inclusive work environment where employees are empowered to make an impact on their teammates, customers, and communities. Samsara launched its mentorship program and introduced a new Employee Resource Group, Veterans at Samsara. The company’s giving arm, Samsara for Good, supported more than 500 charities and causes, and saw a 24% increase in total annual donation amount from the prior year. Upholding strong privacy, ethics, and governance practices: As part of Samsara's commitment to responsible innovation, privacy and ethics are embedded into every aspect of the business. The company's Privacy and Ethics Board helps ensure responsible innovation by evaluating how its technology may directly or indirectly affect the environment and society. Samsara's culture of transparency is essential to building and maintaining trust with employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders.

“A commitment to ESG progress isn’t only about achieving our set goals, it’s a mindset, and the approaches we take require continuous innovation,” said Adam Eltoukhy, Chief Legal Officer at Samsara. “Like our customers, we use data to understand where to make adjustments that net the greatest result. We’re excited about our progress and the growing opportunity we have to make a positive impact.”

To learn more about how Samsara is building a safer and more sustainable world, visit www.samsara.com%2Fcompany%2Fesg.

