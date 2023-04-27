SINGAPORE, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI" or the "Company", SAI), a Sustainable Bitverse Operator today launched its annual online presentation 'SAITIME 2023' to announce its business matrix with a series of company major progress including new infrastructure products launching, 5MW mining site project initiating, two strategic incubating projects in nuclear power (SMR) and decentralized transaction system, and its future 15 years' plan.





'SAITIME 2023' announced to the public that SAI.TECH is a Sustainable Bitverse Operator who is dedicated to providing zero-carbon energy system (HEATNUC) based on Small Modular Reactor and heat pump combined power supply technology, clean computing services based on liquid cooling and chip waste heat utilization technology (ULTIAAS), and decentralized transaction system services based on blockchain and lightning network technology (BOLTBIT).





'SAITIME 2023' was presented by SAI.TECH's CEO and founder Arthur Lee as the speaker, who started with a brief review of SAI.TECH's 2022 milestones, which are publicly listed on Nasdaq in May under ticker ' SAI', built the first SAI NODE Ohio data center demo heating project in August in the U.S., and held the first Bitcoin Heat Day to celebrate fulfilling Satoshi's prediction about Bitcoin heat.

SAI.TECH's main product lineup ULTIAAS comes to light as a realization of Arthur Lee's vision for a cleaner and more efficient world driven by computing and energy efficiency. ULTIAAS focuses on providing customers with hardware and software products that are designed to not only maximize computing power, but also to boost energy efficiency in the process by putting chip heat into use in agricultural, industrial, and commercial settings.

ULTIAAS consists of two parts, a series of products for turnkey solution and operation part for cloud services.

There are currently four series of products in the lineup. The CAB is catered to needs in indoor settings and the BOX series are highly mobile and environmentally resilient computing infrastructure units, that are suited for outdoor deployment. The SAIHUB app is an all-in-one platform for crypto mining, chip heating and digital assets management functions. Customized PCB and chips are going to be a necessary part of SAI.TECH's self-developed ASIC mining rigs.

It is noteworthy that SAI.TECH first officially revealed to the public its latest infrastructure products, TANKBOX, RACKBOX and HYDROBOX. TANKPCB & RACKPCB are purposed respectively for immersion liquid cooling and rack-mounted liquid cooling with the ability to recycle heat generated from computing activities for secondary use in industrial, agricultural, commercial and households, making it a thoughtful and sustainable choice for the long run.





TANKBOX's power capacity is 630 kilowatts, which is capable of hosting up to 144 of the most sought-after mining rigs on the market. TANKBOX is able to operate in extreme temperatures, ranging from -40°F to 122°F, without any concerns about dust, noise, and erosion. RACKBOX is a rack-mounted liquid cooling BOX with total power of 930 kilowatts which could host up to 90 advanced machines. What sets the RACKBOX apart is its unique server racks, which have been specifically designed to host 2U liquid cooling mining rigs.

The HYDROBOX has a total power of 1050 kilowatts, which is specifically designed to fit any of Bitmain's liquid cooling models, up to 210 units. The HYDROBOX is also compatible with Bitmain's S19 Hydro XP, the most energy-efficient mining rig on the market.

The other part of ULTIAAS is operation which is the design, construction, and operation of sustainable and high-performance data center projects. The operation component of UTIAAS aims at reimagining data centers, by efficiently utilizing chip heat in agricultural, commercial, residential, and industrial activities. Upon the success of the first heating demo project SAI NODE Ohio launched in August 2022, SAI.TECH announced its 5MW SAI NODE Bitcoin Mining Data Center project started construction in Ohio, where SAI.TECH will be deploying its new ULITIAAS products TANKBOX and RACKBOX with clean electricity energy sources plug in. The 5MW SAINODE mining site will continue to serve as an ESG friendly cryptomining center with greenhouse just built next to it in order to recycle cryptomining heat for growing vegetables and fruits.

Besides the computing heating area which SAI.TECH consistently devoted to, Arthur Lee also announced two exciting projects which SAI.TECH is strategically incubating to expand the business of upstream and downstream industry, BOLTBIT and HEATNUC. BOLTBIT is a technology company focused on providing decentralized transaction system services and technical support based on blockchain and lightning network technology. BOLTBIT aims to provide the full service for the crypto transaction world which can be divided into four parts. point-to-point information transmission - Messenger, many-to-many information transmission - social network, point-to-point value delivery - payment, many-to-many value delivery exchange.

HEATNUC is an international company that focuses on providing a new generation of integrated sustainable and clean urban energy system solutions by combining nuclear power, solar, wind, hydro and heat bump together, using AI management and control systems to achieve energy deployment for the entire city or district. HEATNUC founding team members are mainly from top tier organizations with rich experience and will lead teams to design, manufacture, construct, operate and promote its own small modular reactors (SMRs), which aims to provide accessible clean energy that will revolutionize the current energy supply landscape.

At the end of SAITIME, Arthur Lee launched SAI.TECH's 15-year roadmap of Stage One plan, Build Better Biverse, with the ultimate goal of providing interstellar infrastructure solutions for the survival of interplanetary migration. Stage One plan is divided into 5 steps, Trading Dominance, Mining Globalization, Electricity Infrastructure, Chip Fabrication and Interstellar Deployment.

"Our recent rally in the capital market has shown investors' enthusiasm for companies that are able to integrate the green economy, crypto, and AI into their businesses," said SAI.TECH's founder and CEO Arthur Lee, "We believe that SAITIME 2023 will be the perfect occasion for the market to gain a deeper understanding of our business, and they will be even more amazed."

