Velo3D Expands its 2023 "Proof is in the Printing" Workshops With Eight More Events Around the World

58 minutes ago
Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE%3A+VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has expanded its 2023 Proof+is+in+the+Printing+Additive+Manufacturing+event+series with eight more events across Asia and Europe. The events will educate engineers of all backgrounds and experience levels on how additive manufacturing can transform their business and considerations for achieving high-volume production with the technology. It will also share how to qualify 3D printed parts for use in real-world environments and achieve consistent outcomes across any printer for scalable supply chains.

“Our 2023 tour will help engineers understand how they can incorporate 3D printing into their standard manufacturing workflows and workforces without needing extensive specialisation, like a Ph.D. in additive manufacturing,” said Renette+Youssef, Velo3D Chief Marketing Officer. “Last year’s events visited a few countries in Europe and Asia and focused on educating customers and prospects on the latest advancements in metal additive manufacturing. Based on the interest in and success of those shows, we’ve expanded the number of events outside of the U.S. to educate new engineers in new industries on how to achieve reproducible, predictable outcomes for scalability.”

The workshops are half-day events that educate engineers on the latest advancements in metal additive manufacturing through presentations and real-world examples of companies using the technology to produce their most ambitious designs. They are free to attend and those interested can register+to+attend+online. Dates and locations for the European and Asia legs of the Proof is in the Printing tour include:

  • Augsburg, DE: May 3, 2023
  • Midlands, UK: May 16, 2023
  • Stavanger, NO: May 24, 2023
  • Toulouse, FR: June 1, 2023
  • Tokyo, JP: June 2023
  • Busan, KR: June 2023
  • Augsburg, DE: September 26, 2023
  • Bern, CH: September 2023

Over the past two years, Velo3D has been steadily growing its presence in Asia and Europe. The company opened its European Technology Center in Augsburg, Germany in June 2022. Growing into these new regions has allowed Velo3D to capitalise on the growing interest in its fully integrated metal additive manufacturing solution, which combines software, hardware, and underlying manufacturing processes to simplify the 3D printing of complex, high performance parts.

In addition to the Asia and Europe events, the Velo3D team will also be visiting eight cities across the U.S. Engineers interested in attending one of the shows on the tour can visit velo3d.com%2Froadshows to register or email [email protected].

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+for+2023. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s goals for 2023 and the Company’s other expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE, and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005190/en/

