NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. ( OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, today announced the appointment of Yonatan Maman as Chief Technology Officer and Andraz Tori in a newly created executive role as Chief Product Officer. Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer, and General Manager, Israel, Ori Lahav, will transition his responsibilities and focus on cross-company strategic initiatives, while continuing his role as General Manager, Israel.



The newly-appointed executives will support Outbrain’s growth by building upon the company’s existing technologies and product offerings to align with the evolving needs of publishers, brands, and advertisers as they increasingly seek to drive measurable outcomes while building deeper engagement with audiences. Both Maman and Tori will report to David Kostman, Co-CEO, Outbrain.

“Under Ori’s esteemed leadership, Yonatan and Andraz have helped transform our engineering team into a world-class technology organization, built a mature infrastructure fit for supporting our partners, and helped us reach over $1 billion in revenue,” said Kostman. Yaron Galai, Outbrain’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO continued, “We’re introducing a new generation of Outbrain leadership who are committed to advancing and elevating Outbrain’s capabilities, offerings, and culture, and I’m looking forward to seeing how Yonatan and Andraz will build upon Ori’s legacy.”

Maman joined Outbrain in 2011 as a Senior Software Engineer and has served as Vice President of Engineering for the past five years. While leading Outbrain’s R&D team, he brought modern practices and new capabilities to the growing engineering organization. Tori has served as Head of Recommendations and Data Science at Outbrain for the past four years, following Outbrain’s acquisition of Zemanta, of which he was a founder.

“Outbrain is entering a new era, and I’m excited to continue expanding upon our 16 years of prediction technology. We plan to keep innovating and providing great insights and actionable outcomes for our customers and partners,” said Maman. Tori continued, “Our industry is entering an AI-powered age where automation and machine learning are driving real outcomes more than ever before. I’m thrilled to support Outbrain in leading this next wave of innovation.”

“Yonatan and Andraz bring distinct strengths and capabilities to our team, and we’re fortunate to have a succession stemming from internal drivers of Outbrain success,” said Lahav. “I’m confident they will have a positive impact on the engineering organization and the future of Outbrain as our company continues to evolve to meet the needs of this dynamic industry.”

Lahav’s transition will enable the Co-Founder to focus on the company’s growth from a new perspective as he leans into cross-company collaboration at the executive level.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Outbrain

Media Contact

