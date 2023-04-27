Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced that Michael+L.+Perica, chief financial officer, and Dean+Pohl, vice president of investor relations, will be presenting and meeting with investors one-on-one and in small group meetings at the following conferences:

April 27, 2023: Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023, NYC

May 17, 2023: Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference, NYC

Presentation 3:00 pm Eastern, webcast+link

May 31, 2023: Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, Minneapolis

*Seth+A.+Ravin, CEO, president & chairman of the board to attend

June 1, 2023: TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, NYC

Presentation 11:25 am Eastern, webcast+link

To schedule a meeting, please contact your salesperson or Rimini Street IR at [email protected]. Visit the Rimini+Street+investor+relations+site for links to the live and archived presentations.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

