USANA Korea Delivers as a Global Cellular Nutrition Company

59 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2023

USANA Korea Receives two honors at the 2023 Korea Medical Healthcare Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, a global cellular nutrition company, won two awards from Korea Medical Healthcare Awards. The first for its HealthPak in the multivitamin category and the second for Nutrimeal Active in the food weight-management category.

The 2023 Korea Medical Healthcare Awards celebrates medical, pharmaceutical, and health organizations that bring innovative technologies that benefit the health industry and promote national health. Hosted by Chosun News and sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, National Health Insurance, and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, it's a highly distinguished award ceremony in the health and medical field.

USANA's HealthPak has been awarded in the multivitamin category for five consecutive years. This comprehensive supplement combination contains 14 vitamins, 9 minerals, and 7 various botanical ingredients to easily consume 30 vital nutrients per day. Formulated with USANA's InCelligence Technology created through cellular science research, it provides safe and effective nutrients ideal for busy people on the go.

And for the third year, USANA's Nutrimeal Active won in the weight-management category.

Developed for those who want rich nutrition and easy meals, Nutrimeal Active deliciously combines 10 vitamins and 5 minerals in a scientifically balanced ratio. With an eye on the growing importance of dietary protein, it's a quick and convenient way to shake up a meal with increased protein and reduced sugar.

"We are pleased that products developed through USANA's unique technology continue to earn meaningful awards," says USANA Korea's Senior Manager of Sales and Marketing ChangMi Kim. "Receiving these awards for three and five consecutive years brings great responsibility as a global leader in our industry. We will always strive to provide high-quality, nutritious products people can trust in line with our corporate vision to create The Healthiest Family on Earth.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

