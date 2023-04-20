PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3:AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) announces that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2022.

The report is available on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on Azul's Investor Relations website, at www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Shareholders and holders of Azul's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Azul's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Azul's Investor Relations Department.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers more than 1,000 daily flights to more than 160 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 300 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 2880

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azul-files-form-20-f-report-for-the-fiscal-year-ended-2022-301803083.html

SOURCE Azul S.A.