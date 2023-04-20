Azul Files Form 20-F Report for the Fiscal Year Ended 2022

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, April 20, 2023

SÃO PAULO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3:AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) announces that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2022.

The report is available on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on Azul's Investor Relations website, at www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Shareholders and holders of Azul's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Azul's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Azul's Investor Relations Department.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers more than 1,000 daily flights to more than 160 destinations. With an operating fleet of 160 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 300 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact

Investor Relations
Tel: +55 11 4831 2880
[email protected]

Media Relations
Tel: +55 11 4831 1245
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SP76083&sd=2023-04-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azul-files-form-20-f-report-for-the-fiscal-year-ended-2022-301803083.html

SOURCE Azul S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP76083&Transmission_Id=202304200924PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP76083&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.